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Christelle Néant On Ukraine Army Killing Civilians Near Her Home in Donetsk
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32 views • September 01, 2018
From the free republic of Donetsk, Ukraine, Christielle Neant (Кристель Нэан) relates to us a story of a captured Ukrainian soldier who was shown the town and people that he was bombing in previous days with his unit. Why? He was just following orders of course. He said that he had assumed his leaders were targeting the Russian army, which doesn't exist in Ukraine.
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