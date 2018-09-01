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GAY FROGS BPA AND THE CHEMICAL STERILIZATION OF HUMANITY
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331 views • September 01, 2018
THIS VIDEO EXPOSES THE GOVERNMENTS PLAN TO STERILIZE YOU AND YOUR FAMILY THREW CHEMICAL CASTRATION,THE GAY BOMB AND NO I AM NOT KIDDING,AND CHEMICAL COMPOUNDS TO CHANGE YOUR GENETIC MAKEUP AND BLOODLINE.PLEASE MIRROR AND SHARE AND THE RODDY ROWDY PIPER MOVIE IS HELL COMES TO FROG TOWN A OLD CLASSIC
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