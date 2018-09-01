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THE DALLAS POLICE SHOOTING HOAX FULLY EXPOSED BANNED FROM YOUTUBE
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162 views • September 01, 2018
THIS VIDEO EXPOSES THE DALLAS POLICE OFFICE SHOOTING HOAX. ANOTHER FAKE NEWS FALSE FLAG TERROR DRILL BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND GEORGE SOROS.NOTICE THE ORANGE PLASTIC TRAINING PISTOLS AND ZIRCONIUM SPARK BALLS THAT ARE USED IN MOVIE PROPS.
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