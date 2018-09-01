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CONGRESS QUESTIONS YT, F/B, TWITTER ON WHAT IT TAKES TO BAN AN ACCOUNT
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4 views • September 01, 2018
WE KNOW THEY DON'T FOLLOW THEIR GUIDELINES!!
8-30-18 DSCN7355
Congress questions YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter on what it takes to ban an account
https://venturebeat.com/2018/07/17/congress-questions-youtube-facebook-and-twitter-on-what-it-takes-to-ban-an-account/
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, House Judiciary Committee, Cambridge Analytica, Russia, Ted Deutch, Juniper Downs, conspiracy theories, Monika Bickert, Karen Bass, Steve King, Jamin Raskin, freedom of speech, CENSORSHIP,
8-30-18 DSCN7355
Congress questions YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter on what it takes to ban an account
https://venturebeat.com/2018/07/17/congress-questions-youtube-facebook-and-twitter-on-what-it-takes-to-ban-an-account/
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, House Judiciary Committee, Cambridge Analytica, Russia, Ted Deutch, Juniper Downs, conspiracy theories, Monika Bickert, Karen Bass, Steve King, Jamin Raskin, freedom of speech, CENSORSHIP,
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