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Putin and Assad as Targets of Western Propaganda Campaigns - John Bosnitch
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10 views • September 01, 2018
John Bosnitch describes the impossibility of the Skripal story to the ludicrous Assad gassing story that keeps re-appearing on our news feeds like a bad dream. Then he explains how a busy society is easier to manipulate with propaganda.
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