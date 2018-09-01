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Truthseeker's Path with Feroze Mithiborwala
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3 views • September 01, 2018
As a Muslim boy growing up in a Hindu society, Feroze embraced the peaceful ways of Gandhi and couldn't understand why he would would go to hell for being a Hindu. The questioning process caused young Feroze to break through false belief systems of social division that drive him still today. His story about Gaza was an incredible adventure of humanitarianism and adventure and compassion.
https://www.facebook.com/feroze.mithiborwala
https://www.facebook.com/feroze.mithiborwala
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