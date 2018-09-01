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URGENT MESS. 4 VETS: U R STILL OWNED BY GOV, U MUST FILE THIS FORM 2 B FREE! C BELOW SHOW MORE...
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52 views • September 01, 2018
THIS IS TRUE, YOU'RE STILL OWNED!! FILE THE DD 2168 2 B FREE! U R NOT DISCHARGED THOUGH U THINK U R.
8-30-18 DSCN7355 GET ER DONE!!
http://www.paulstramer.net/2018/08/news-for-all-us-vets.html
PRESUMABLY ALL FORMS LINK
http://www.esd.whs.mil/Directives/forms/dd2000_2499/
FORM FOR THE SPECIFIC ((((( DD2168 ))))) (FOR ALL FORCES) WITH INSTRUCTIONS 2 PAGES
http://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/forms/dd/dd2168.pdf
8-30-18 DSCN7355 GET ER DONE!!
http://www.paulstramer.net/2018/08/news-for-all-us-vets.html
PRESUMABLY ALL FORMS LINK
http://www.esd.whs.mil/Directives/forms/dd2000_2499/
FORM FOR THE SPECIFIC ((((( DD2168 ))))) (FOR ALL FORCES) WITH INSTRUCTIONS 2 PAGES
http://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/forms/dd/dd2168.pdf
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