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ALEX JONES CAFR REPORTS SEE WHERE TRILLIONS ARE HIDDEN IN SLUSH FUNDS
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156 views • September 01, 2018
THIS IS A ALEX JONES CLASSIC MOVIE AND VERY IMPORTANT ASK YOUR LOCAL MAYOR GOVERNOR OR CONGRESSMAN ABOUT THE COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT THE NEXT TIME THEY WANT TO RAISE YOUR TAXES AT A CITY COUNCIL MEETING IF THIS DOES NOT PISS YOU OFF NOTHING WILL
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