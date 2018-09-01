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BLOODLESS THE GABBY GIFFORDS SHOOTING HOAX BANNED FROM YOUTUBE
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415 views • September 01, 2018
THIS IS A GREAT VIDEO OF THE CRISIS ACTOR GABBY GIFFORDS THE ENTIRE SHOOTING IS 100% FAKE AND SHE AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA NEED TO BE CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC TERRORISM.DEFEND THE 2ND AMENDMENT AND SHARE THIS VIDEO.FOR MORE BREAKING NEWS AND BANNED VIDEOS CHECK OUT MY SITE http://madashellnews.com
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