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EX GANG MEMBER EXPOSES THE FAST AND FURIOUS PROGRAM FOR CHICAGO
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89 views • September 01, 2018
THIS VIDEO EXPOSES OBAMA AND RAHM EMANUELS FAST AND FURIOUS PROGRAM FOR CHICAGO TO GIVE GANG MEMBERS EXOTIC WEAPONS TO TAKE AWAY OUR 2ND AMENDMENT.THIS WAS BANNED FROM YOUTUBE AND NEEDS TO BE MIRRORED AND SHARED EVERYWHERE.
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