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THE UN DEAD OF COLUMBINE THE ORIGINAL SANDY HOOK HOAX
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318 views • September 01, 2018
THIS VIDEO WAS BANNED FROM YOUTUBE FOR EXPOSING THE COLUMBINE SHOOTING HOAX PLEASE MIRROR AND SHARE OUR 2ND AMENDMENT RIGHTS DEPEND ON EXPOSING THIS FRAUD FOR MORE BREAKING NEWS CHECK OUT MY MAIN WEBSITE http://madashellnews.com
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