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Beyond Organic growing -- need for Cobalt in soil
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9 views • September 01, 2018
Cobalt is a trace element often overlooked by food producers. It is needed by 80% of soil-based microorganisms, which in turn make nutrients available to the plants.
Grow nutrient dense foods with easily double the nutrition of typically grown produce (even much organically-grown produce).
We analyze the food and compare values to the USDA Food Nutrient Database.
We offer comprehensive soil analyses, plant tissue analyses, online courses, books and more.
www.BeyondOrganicConsulting.com
Grow nutrient dense foods with easily double the nutrition of typically grown produce (even much organically-grown produce).
We analyze the food and compare values to the USDA Food Nutrient Database.
We offer comprehensive soil analyses, plant tissue analyses, online courses, books and more.
www.BeyondOrganicConsulting.com
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