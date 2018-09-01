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AMINO ACID THERAPY: BUILDING BLOCKS OF HEALTH AND HEALING
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102 views • September 01, 2018
Dr. David Gersten has practiced amino acid therapy for more than 30 years. Amino acids make up 100% of protein, every neurotransmitter except for acetylcholine, and all hormones except for steroids and sex hormones. By dry weight the body is 65% amino acids. They are the building blocks of life, healing, mood, memory, optimal health, and energy. In this introductory video Dr. Gersten explains what amino acids are, what they do, and why they are essential to healing most chronic illnesses.
Keywords
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