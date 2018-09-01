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Beyond Organic -- Comprehensive SOIL ANALYSIS Explained
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10 views • September 01, 2018
Dr. Jana Bogs talks about using a comprehensive Beyond Organic soil analysis for growing the best, most nutritious food ever. Grown the right way, foods can easily double in nutrient content. Healthy soil, healthy food, healthy people!
We offer comprehensive soil analyses, plant tissue analyses, online courses, books and more.
www.BeyondOrganicConsulting.com
Thanks for your interest!
We offer comprehensive soil analyses, plant tissue analyses, online courses, books and more.
www.BeyondOrganicConsulting.com
Thanks for your interest!
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