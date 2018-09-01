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Advice to Truthseekers from Feroze Mithiborwala
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8 views • September 01, 2018
Stream of consciousness from Feroze on the topic of collapsing world systems and how to rescue humanity from the converging set of crises coming at us. This clip was taken from the 1 hour raw interview file published on the Truthseeker's Path real.video Channel.
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