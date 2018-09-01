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Strategic Relocation - North American Guide to Safe Places
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277 views • September 01, 2018
Strategic Relocation - North American Guide to Safe Places
Joel Skousen's homepage: http://www.joelskousen.com/
Check out and buy his books, they are great survival guides telling you everything you need to know!
I'm sure Alex Jones won't mind this "rip", there are several copies up on youtube already that have been there for 5+ years now. Support Alex and buy the DVD anyway! https://www.infowarsstore.com/strategic-relocation-dvd.html
(Mike, if Alex tells you to take it down, do so.)
Joel Skousen's homepage: http://www.joelskousen.com/
Check out and buy his books, they are great survival guides telling you everything you need to know!
I'm sure Alex Jones won't mind this "rip", there are several copies up on youtube already that have been there for 5+ years now. Support Alex and buy the DVD anyway! https://www.infowarsstore.com/strategic-relocation-dvd.html
(Mike, if Alex tells you to take it down, do so.)
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