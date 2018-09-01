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Beyond Organic Foods--Realizing Your Full Potential
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25 views • September 01, 2018
To realize your full potential, you need to supply your body with the nutrients it needs in the form of high quality foods. The best foods are grown in optimized soil.
We help farmers and gardeners produce Nutrition Grown™ foods. We actually analyze the food and compare values to the USDA Food Nutrient Database. Grown the right way, foods can easily double in nutrient content.
We offer comprehensive soil analyses, online courses, books and more.
www.BeyondOrganicConsulting.com
We help farmers and gardeners produce Nutrition Grown™ foods. We actually analyze the food and compare values to the USDA Food Nutrient Database. Grown the right way, foods can easily double in nutrient content.
We offer comprehensive soil analyses, online courses, books and more.
www.BeyondOrganicConsulting.com
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