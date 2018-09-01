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Entronização do Rei dos Gambos
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0 view • September 01, 2018
Empossado o novo Rei dos Gambos, a quem foram colocadas as Insígnias Reais durante a cerimonia de investidura.
a dinastia "Kapitia", foi iniciada por volta do ano 1900.
a Ombala dos Gambos, é constituída por 16 Capitanias, e é a última monarquia na provincia da Huíla.
a dinastia "Kapitia", foi iniciada por volta do ano 1900.
a Ombala dos Gambos, é constituída por 16 Capitanias, e é a última monarquia na provincia da Huíla.
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