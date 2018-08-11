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South African farmers Aug 11, 2018
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22 views • September 01, 2018
The newly elected government (Feb 2018) has “green lighted” attacks on farms throughout the country. Using the old us vs them premise. This video is not about white and black people. PLEASE NOTE: I have permission for the owner Chad Estes to post his videos.
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