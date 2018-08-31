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Female hormones EXPLAINED (part 1)
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41 views • August 31, 2018
www.DrKrupka.com Patrick Krupka, DC explains what is supposed to happen during the female hormonal cycle. If you have never seen this explained and graphed out for you, you need to watch this. Dr. Krupka's functional medicine philosophy to nutrition and health is evident as he explains female hormones, pms, pmdd, infertility.
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