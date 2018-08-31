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MSNBC Guest Laughs at South African Farmer Deaths
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46 views • August 31, 2018
This professor thinks it is so hilarious that white farmers are being killed in South Africa because they are white. He says that maybe two have been killed but this is untrue and even if it were true, is it funny when people die?
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