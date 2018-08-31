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Full Show - President Trump Vows To Crush Big Tech’s Conservative Purge - 08/31/2018
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6088 views • August 31, 2018
NBC News is under fire after multiple news article claim the network kept the Weinstein story hidden from the public. Also, Trump' s legal team is now questioning the legitimacy of Robert Mueller's broad probe and Roger Stone joins the show to talk about how he's being targeted by Mueller's team. Also, conservative activist Will Johnson explains the desperate attempt by Democrats to derail Trump's success with the job market and more. Dr. Nick Begich hosts the final hour.
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