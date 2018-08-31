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Video Proof Twitter Is Censoring President Trump And Conservatives
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3310 views • August 31, 2018
Owen Shroyer presents video evidence that proves Twitter is censoring President Trump, Vice President Pence, and thousands of conservatives across the country in an attempt to silence the Democrats' political opposition.
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