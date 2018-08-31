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Red Sox Star Refuses to Back Down from Pro-2A Stance
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7 views • August 31, 2018
"This is clearly a cautionary tale against fascism and its relationship to self-protection. Now, the quote is wrongly attributed to Hitler... but clearly what he's saying is the Second Amendment matters in a republic for liberty and freedom." —Dan Bongino
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