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California Lawmakers Raise Age to Own a Long Gun from 18 to 21
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2 views • August 31, 2018
"California lawmakers continue to actively harass law-abiding gun owners. They have now raised the age to 21 in order to buy any long gun. That means a 20-year-old still looking to go bird shooting with his dad can't buy his own shotgun. A 19-year-old woman, who can go off to war and carry a machine gun in defense of her nation, can't own a semiautomatic AR-15 to defend her home." —Grant Stinchfield
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