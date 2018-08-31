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PhysReality .... 2017 ... Top DARPA Projects That Should Creep You Out
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32 views • August 31, 2018
(Truthstream Media.com) Dystopic Hollywood nightmares have nothing on real life military research projects. During Truthstream Media's June 29th broadcast on UnboundRadio.com, Melissa Melton listed off a long, creepy list of semi-secret projects the military is pursuing under DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency).
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