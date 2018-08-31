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Trudeau Further Wussifies Canada by Proposing an All-Out Gun Ban
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10 views • August 31, 2018
"Canada used to be a place where only the tough survive. The harsh winters bred real men and women. Tough men and women. Hunters and gatherers—forced to brave the elements. So I'm left asking: how in the world did they elect a candy ass like Justin Trudeau to run their country?" —Grant Stinchfield
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