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Health - 06112009 Statin Rx Drug Damage Crisis- Dr Duane Graveline
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166 views • August 31, 2018
Health - 06112009 Statin Rx Drug Damage Crisis- Dr Duane Graveline
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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Statin Drugs poison your liver, and Lower the NEEDED Cholesterol your body can make.
Your Brain & tissues Require Cholesterol to be healthy.
Things that Damage your circulatory system include - Chemicals, Sugar, Refined (oxidized oils) such as
Palm, Soy, Corn, Canola, Cottonseed etc.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==T M=>
Statin Drugs poison your liver, and Lower the NEEDED Cholesterol your body can make.
Your Brain & tissues Require Cholesterol to be healthy.
Things that Damage your circulatory system include - Chemicals, Sugar, Refined (oxidized oils) such as
Palm, Soy, Corn, Canola, Cottonseed etc.
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