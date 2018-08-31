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Russia Is Not Our Adversary
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4057 views • August 31, 2018
Dr. Nick Begich breaks down why Donald Trump is the perfect President for the United States at this moment of history, and he explains how President Trump sends the best signals to our allies and adversaries.
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