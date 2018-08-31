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Can You Hear The Train?
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12 views • August 31, 2018
Bill St James 1993 Ricky Rocket: harmonica
I woke up from a dream with the chorus in 1993, the rest came in about 30 minutes (lucky for me a great harp player was in town and helped out with the track}
If you have something you'd like to contribute to this tune or anything else I'm doing, please feel free to get in touch via my website...nextvoice.com.
Thanks for listening.
I woke up from a dream with the chorus in 1993, the rest came in about 30 minutes (lucky for me a great harp player was in town and helped out with the track}
If you have something you'd like to contribute to this tune or anything else I'm doing, please feel free to get in touch via my website...nextvoice.com.
Thanks for listening.
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