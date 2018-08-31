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BREAKING: Ukraine Whistleblower Says DNC Colluded with Ukraine Against Trump
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56 views • August 31, 2018
Lee Stranahan joins with a report from a Ukrainian whistleblower who says the real collusion in the 2016 election was between the DNC & Ukraine. The source says they were told to invent Trump-Russia collusion if they couldn’t find any.
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