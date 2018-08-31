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Speech In The Face Of Globalism
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1826 views • August 31, 2018
Dr. Nick Begich explains that the time to engage in the fight to protect freedom of speech is now. Big Tech is too powerful in our modern society where people won’t read the “terms of service”, yet our opinions are shaped online.
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