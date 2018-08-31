© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hollywood Goes to Moon: How’d NASA Miss All That Water For 40 Yrs?
Follow
0
Share
Report
27 views • August 31, 2018
For 40 yrs we were told there was no water on the moon. Now we’re told there’s a tremendous amount and we need to go back. And Hollywood is doing its part pushing not only a space program but globalism with “First Man” while Macron is touring Europe telling the Danish, French and others that they don’t really have a separate language and culture.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.