© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
McCain Connection to IRS Tea Party Attack, Benghazi, DOJ Whistleblowers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 31, 2018
Just 2 months before he died, Judicial Watch exposed notes from a meeting between Lois Lerner, other IRS officials, John McCain & his staffer John Kerner where Kerner demanded that the IRS be used to financially destroy political opponents. McCain is gone but Kerner, who has been at the center of Benghazi, Fast & Furious, IRS v Tea Party investigations is now with the Special Counsel office vetting DOJ whistleblowers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.