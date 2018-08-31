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False Flag is Coming to Syria
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307 views • August 31, 2018
As Syria & Russia are building for a final push to drive ISIS & Al Qaeda out of Idlib, John Bolton has been warning of an impending gas attack that the US, UK & France will use to justify becoming the air force and air defense of ISIS. Will they get away with it this time?
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