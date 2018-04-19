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Full Episode: We Stand | 04/19/2018
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21 views • August 31, 2018
Dan Bongino drains the swamp and the corruption left in remnants will blow you away. It's worse than we thought and it all leads back to Hillary Clinton. Unlike the colluding media, Bongino is unafraid to take back the Truth. Bongino then gives an update on yesterday's winner of The Cankys, Fresno State Professor Randa Jarrar. Let's just say tweeting vile things about a former first lady isn't playing in the socialist's favor.
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