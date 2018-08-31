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TSA expanding to transit in major cities, Plus Ignorant Comments: Good Morning Liberty 08-31-18
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214 views • August 31, 2018
Michael Boldin discusses the unconstitutional TSA working with cities to install body scanners at public transit stations, and response to it from ACLU that's both weak and awesome. Plus ignorant comments of the week!
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/08/la-transit-authority-partnering-up-with-feds-to-deploy-portable-full-body-scanners/
https://www.aclu.org/blog/privacy-technology/surveillance-technologies/aclu-seeks-more-information-about-los-angeles
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/08/la-transit-authority-partnering-up-with-feds-to-deploy-portable-full-body-scanners/
https://www.aclu.org/blog/privacy-technology/surveillance-technologies/aclu-seeks-more-information-about-los-angeles
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