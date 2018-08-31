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VIDEO: Trump Declares America Will Always Be A Free Country / Vows To Crush Tech Censorship
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1307 views • August 31, 2018
Alex Jones presents a video of President Trump speaking at a rally last night in Indiana where he vows to crush big tech censorship and protect the freedoms Americans have always cherished, especially freedom of speech.
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