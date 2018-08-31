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Censorship Is Blatantly Out Of Control
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9 views • August 31, 2018
Louie and Jersey go over the fact that Facebook has banned Louie for 30 days and Facebook refuses to tell us why. Also Facebook is threatening to take down the Entire Major League Liberty page.
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