© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Is Baraminology ?
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • August 31, 2018
Baraminology is defined as the study of created kinds and generally includes the classification of plants and animals from a creationist perspective and supports the creation account found in the book of Genesis from the Bible.
For more information:
Website : https://www.baraminology.net
Book : https://www.amazon.com/Created-Kinds-Baraminology-Creation-Orchard/dp/0997307722/
For more information:
Website : https://www.baraminology.net
Book : https://www.amazon.com/Created-Kinds-Baraminology-Creation-Orchard/dp/0997307722/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.