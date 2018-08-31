© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flat Earth International Conference 2018 Canada - Featuring Bob Knodel
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • August 31, 2018
An incredible presentation by a man not afraid to ask the questions that very few have even considered.
Please wake up and try to wake others. It's the only way to achieve real change in this world.
Please wake up and try to wake others. It's the only way to achieve real change in this world.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.