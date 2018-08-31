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Low fat diets; new insights from the PURE study
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24 views • August 31, 2018
https://www.functionalwellnessacademy... Dr. Patrick Krupka, DC, CFMP explains the findings in the PURE study that determine the risks involved in a low fat diet. As a functional medicine / functional wellness practitioner, Dr. Krupka has long advocated for a higher natural fat diet instead of the AHA low fat diet usually recommended.
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