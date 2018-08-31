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Test Tube Meat, Are You Ready?
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53 views • August 31, 2018
https://www.functionalwellnessacademy... Dr. Patrick Krupka, DC, CFMP explains the announcement that we are closer than most of us thought to having lab-grown muscle tissue to eat as meat. Are there functional medicine implications of this? Will it be nutritionally sound? What are your thoughts?
You can read the full transcript as well as lots of other functional medicine and nutrition related videos on my blog at functional wellness academy
You can read the full transcript as well as lots of other functional medicine and nutrition related videos on my blog at functional wellness academy
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