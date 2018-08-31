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Introduction to Badilisha Eco-Village
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3 views • August 31, 2018
Evans Odula introduces us to the community gardens on Rusinga Island, Lake Victoria, where they are introducing permaculture to live in abundance. This is ClickForAfrica's Pilot Project. Our members and site visitors help to fund the project just by clicking or tapping links and viewing videos, pages etc.
This is 100% peer-to-peer 'charity', with no middleman and no nonsense!
Read about Badilisha on https://clickforafrica.org/2018/08/hello-from-badilisha/
This is 100% peer-to-peer 'charity', with no middleman and no nonsense!
Read about Badilisha on https://clickforafrica.org/2018/08/hello-from-badilisha/
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