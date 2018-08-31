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New Hypertension guidelines
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73 views • August 31, 2018
https://www.functionalwellnessacademy... Dr. Patrick Krupka, DC, CFMP talks about the new guidelines for diagnosing and treating high blood pressure, or hypertension in the United States. He shares his functional medicine / functional wellness approach to patient health and wellness as it relates to hypertension, nutrition, and functional medicine. The article being discussed is from CNN: http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/13/health/...
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