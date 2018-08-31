© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heart disease, saturated fat, cholesterol, new opinions!
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • August 31, 2018
https://www.functionalwellnessacademy... Dr. Patrick Krupka, DC, CFMP discusses an article from the BMJ about new understandings of the role of cholesterol, saturated fat, insulin, HDL, LDL, and stress on heart disease. Learn from Dr. Krupka's functional medicine / functional wellness philosophy as he discusses the health and wellness implications of this article. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.