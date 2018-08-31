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Avoid cold and flu this season!
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238 views • August 31, 2018
https://www.functionalwellnessacademy... Dr. Patrick Krupka, DC, CFMP explains ways to avoid getting sick this cold and flu season including his functional medicine / functional wellness philosophy and nutritional and lifestyle tips to boost your natural immunity.
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