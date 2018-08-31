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No Other Alternative
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2 views • August 31, 2018
1 minute 45 second video explaining why it is up to "We the People" to FORCE the politicians to even consider the danger Islam presents to our way of life. PLEASE NOTE: I have permission from the owner to post his videos
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