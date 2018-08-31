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This Bible is Leaking Oil by the Gallons! Is it Proof of End Time Miracles? Aug 14, 2018
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53 views • August 31, 2018
Controversial Filmmaker David Heavener discovers how and why this little Bible is pouring oil. Chemical engineers say, "The contents cannot be identified."
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