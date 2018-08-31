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Save Jewish Lives! By Jewish Pro-LIfe Foundation. jewishprolifefoundation.org
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8 views • August 31, 2018
A Presentation in 11 parts..
✡ The Abortion Epidemic - starts at 1:55
✡ Judaism & Abortion = starts at 3:00
✡ The Status of the Unborn Child - starts at 10:41
✡ The Moral Imperative - starts at 35:01
✡ The Abortion Industry - starts at 43.78
✡ The Pain of the Unborn Innocent - starts at 54:44
✡ The Harm To Women - starts at 1:03:32
✡ The Harm to Men - starts at 1:05:45
✡ Post Abortion Healing - starts at 1:08:14
✡ Ways to Save Lives - starts at 1:10:01
✡ How You Can Help - starts at 1:16:55
✡ The Abortion Epidemic - starts at 1:55
✡ Judaism & Abortion = starts at 3:00
✡ The Status of the Unborn Child - starts at 10:41
✡ The Moral Imperative - starts at 35:01
✡ The Abortion Industry - starts at 43.78
✡ The Pain of the Unborn Innocent - starts at 54:44
✡ The Harm To Women - starts at 1:03:32
✡ The Harm to Men - starts at 1:05:45
✡ Post Abortion Healing - starts at 1:08:14
✡ Ways to Save Lives - starts at 1:10:01
✡ How You Can Help - starts at 1:16:55
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